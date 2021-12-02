Schoolboy in Altai Territory opened fire

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation began an investigation into the shooting at the school

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

In the Altai Territory, a high school student shot another child in the head with a pneumatic pistol. The incident took place near the school. The injured teenager was hospitalized.

“It has been previously established that on the morning of December 1, 2021, near a school in the village of Altayskoye, a 10th grade student shot another student in the head from a pneumatic pistol. Medical assistance was provided to a minor, “according to the official website of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Altai Territory.

The department began an investigation into the shooting at the school. Now investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.