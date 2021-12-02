Scientists have discovered an unknown human ancestor with a strange gait

Scientists have found that footprints in northern Tanzania belong to a previously unknown species of hominin. An article about it published in the journal Nature.

In the 1970s, paleontologists discovered five successive tracks in the Laetoli region of northern Tanzania. This was the earliest evidence of bipedal locomotion in hominins, a subfamily of hominids that include humans and chimpanzees. These prints were believed to have been made Australopithecus afarensis – the same appearance as the famous skeleton “Lucy”.

However, at the same place, other traces were found, left 3.6 million years ago by a two-legged creature, but not similar to the prints of a person or his known ancestors. Some experts suggested that they were left by a bear walking on its hind legs.

Allison McNutt of Ohio University and her colleagues re-excavated and examined these tracks. They compared them to the prints of bears, chimpanzees and humans, and found that the footprints from Laetoli were most likely made by a hominin. In addition, scientists have conducted experiments with a wild American black bear and found that it can barely walk on two legs. In addition, among the many animal tracks in the area, none belong to bears.

The researchers note that the feet of humans and chimpanzees followed different evolutionary paths: in humans, they became narrow, and in monkeys, they remained wide. Therefore, after studying many details, scientists came to the conclusion that the strange wide footprints belong to an unknown species of hominin, more primitive than Australopithecus. A. afarensis. This unknown species had a characteristic awkward, criss-cross gait: with each step, the foot crossed the midline of the body.

The researchers conclude that hominins during this era were more diverse than previously thought.