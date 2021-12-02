https://ria.ru/20211202/tromby-1761865268.html

Scientists have discovered the cause of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists have found out the cause of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine – Russia news today

Scientists have discovered the cause of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine

A group of scientists from the United States and Great Britain has established the probable cause of thrombosis, which in rare cases are recorded after vaccination against coronavirus with a drug … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T16: 37

2021-12-02T16: 37

2021-12-02T16: 37

spread of coronavirus

in the world

USA

United Kingdom

astrazeneca

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600999322_0-0:2883:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_4b02ac8c085074e14757fb56d043e4d5.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A group of scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom have identified the probable cause of thrombosis, which in rare cases is fixed after vaccination against coronavirus with the drug company AstraZeneca, according to a study published in the scientific journal Science Advances. According to the study, the occurrence of thrombosis is likely influenced by how adenovirus. used in the AstraZeneca vaccine to transfer coronavirus genetic material into cells, it binds to a specific protein in the blood known as platelet factor 4 (PF4). The binding process can trigger a chain reaction in the immune system that leads to the formation of blood clots. “The data confirm that PF4 is able to form stable bonds with … adenoviruses, which is an important step in uncovering the mechanisms underlying thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.” According to the study. According to scientists, thrombosis after vaccination appears only in extremely rare cases, since a whole chain of complex events must occur for them to occur. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) previously warned that when using vaccines AstraZeneca and J & amp; J were isolated cases of thrombosis were recorded. This rare, dangerous side effect has been added to the drug descriptions, and vaccine users have been instructed to inform patients and invite them to monitor their condition after vaccination.

https://ria.ru/20211202/koronavirus-1761825119.html

USA

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600999322_2: 2731:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b069ebd07dc5a210f885dc09a501b1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, uk, astrazeneca, coronavirus covid-19