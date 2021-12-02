https://ria.ru/20211202/tromby-1761865268.html
Scientists have discovered the cause of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine
Scientists have found out the cause of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine – Russia news today
Scientists have discovered the cause of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine
A group of scientists from the United States and Great Britain has established the probable cause of thrombosis, which in rare cases are recorded after vaccination against coronavirus with a drug … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T16: 37
2021-12-02T16: 37
2021-12-02T16: 37
spread of coronavirus
in the world
USA
United Kingdom
astrazeneca
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600999322_0-0:2883:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_4b02ac8c085074e14757fb56d043e4d5.jpg
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A group of scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom have identified the probable cause of thrombosis, which in rare cases is fixed after vaccination against coronavirus with the drug company AstraZeneca, according to a study published in the scientific journal Science Advances. According to the study, the occurrence of thrombosis is likely influenced by how adenovirus. used in the AstraZeneca vaccine to transfer coronavirus genetic material into cells, it binds to a specific protein in the blood known as platelet factor 4 (PF4). The binding process can trigger a chain reaction in the immune system that leads to the formation of blood clots. “The data confirm that PF4 is able to form stable bonds with … adenoviruses, which is an important step in uncovering the mechanisms underlying thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.” According to the study. According to scientists, thrombosis after vaccination appears only in extremely rare cases, since a whole chain of complex events must occur for them to occur. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) previously warned that when using vaccines AstraZeneca and J & amp; J were isolated cases of thrombosis were recorded. This rare, dangerous side effect has been added to the drug descriptions, and vaccine users have been instructed to inform patients and invite them to monitor their condition after vaccination.
https://ria.ru/20211202/koronavirus-1761825119.html
USA
United Kingdom
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600999322_2: 2731:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b069ebd07dc5a210f885dc09a501b1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, usa, uk, astrazeneca, coronavirus covid-19
Scientists have discovered the cause of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine
According to the study, thrombosis is likely influenced by how the adenovirus used in the AstraZeneca vaccine to transfer coronavirus genetic material into cells binds to a specific protein in the blood known as platelet factor 4 (PF4). The binding process can trigger a chain reaction in the immune system that leads to blood clots.
In Moscow, the rules for obtaining a medical withdrawal from COVID vaccination were explained
“The data confirm that PF4 is able to form stable bonds with … adenoviruses, which is an important step in uncovering the mechanisms underlying thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” the study said.
According to scientists, thrombosis after vaccination appears only in extremely rare cases, since a whole chain of complex events must occur for them to occur.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has previously warned that isolated cases of thrombosis have been reported with AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines. This rare, dangerous side effect has been added to the drug descriptions, and vaccine users have been instructed to inform patients and invite them to monitor their condition after vaccination.