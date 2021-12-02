Selena Gomez harshly criticized the social network

Why is all this still happening?





@selenagomez

Selena Gomez











Selena Gomez has once again asked the creators of Facebook to stop spreading false information on the social network. This time, the reason for the angry post of the 27-year-old singer was the coronavirus, about which many users wrote incorrect information.

The performer re-posted on her Twitter page an excerpt from an interview on the BBC channel with the participation of Imi Ahmed, director general of the London-based non-profit organization Digital Hate Counteraction Center. The specialist said that Facebook managers did nothing to control the spread of false information about the vaccine and other important factors of the pandemic.

“Scientific misinformation has cost and will continue to cost lives. Facebook said they do not allow false information about the vaccine to spread on their platforms. But why is all this still happening? Facebook will be responsible for thousands of deaths if they do not take action now, ”the singer wrote.

Note that this is not the first time that Gomez has harshly criticized Facebook. A month earlier, she posted a personal message to Mark Zuckerberg asking him to “stop the spread of hatred, disinformation, racism and bigotry” on social media. It is not known whether the programmer answered Selena personally, but the company’s managers said they were doing everything possible to minimize the risks.