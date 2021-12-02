Selena Gomez on mental illness: “Sometimes I find it difficult even to get out of bed”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 29, is one of the most popular girls in the world. Her Instagram page alone has 274 million followers. At the same time, the burden of fame has always been very heavy for the artist.

“Social media often made me think I was a piece of shit. All these comments made me think that I’m not that good. Only then I realized that I didn’t want to be locked in a tiny phone where people say all these terrible things about me, ”the actress shared.

Leaving social networks coincided with a difficult period for Selena. She first underwent a kidney transplant due to problems with systemic lupus erythematosus. Gomez was then diagnosed with a whole host of mental health problems, including depression and bipolar personality disorder. Now Gomez has to fight daily to keep himself healthy. Sometimes this struggle is extremely difficult.

do not missThe fall of Selena Gomez: how the young Disney star lost love and health

“Sometimes it’s difficult for me to follow these simple rules, it happens. Sometimes I just find it difficult to get out of bed after I wake up. It usually helps that I can reach my phone and call someone. Exercise can also help. Recently, I fell in love with boxing: it gets rid of negative energy, ”said the star.

Mom helps Selena in everything

Together with her mother, Selena launched the WonderMind platform, which aims to help people cope with mental problems. The site will feature essays on mental health problems, podcasts and advice from psychologists. According to Gomez, all this can help those who are faced with mental disorders and do not know how to live on.

“These problems will be with me all my life. Now I perceive this fact as normal, because I work with a psychiatrist, I think for a lot of time, taking care of my health, ”concluded the artist.

Despite all the problems, Selena continues to work. Periodically, the artist appears in new films and TV series. In addition to her relatives, during a difficult period her fans also support her, confident that Gomez will definitely emerge from the battle with diseases as the winner.

Based on materials from Entrepreneur

Photo: Legion-Media