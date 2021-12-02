Several acts of sabotage by the Ukrainian special services were prevented in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211202/fsb-1761756904.html

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. In three regions of Russia, the intelligence and sabotage activities of the Ukrainian special services were suppressed, according to the press service of the FSB. According to the FSB, officers of the department detained two agents of the SBU – Zinovy ​​Kovyl and his son Igor – as well as an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Tsilyk. In Kovalei’s car they found short-barreled and automatic weapons, as well as personal protective equipment. “The detainees (Zinoviy and Igor Koval. – Ed.) Confessed that they were recruited by the current employee of the SBU in the Ternopil region, Colonel Vasily Vasilyevich Kovalik, born in 1973, who gave them the task of collecting information about strategic objects for a reward in the amount of $ 10,000 “, – said in the department. Oleksandr Tsilyk, born in 1998, also confessed to working for the Ukrainian special services.” A resident of the Kiev region & lt; … & gt; confessed that he was recruited and acted on the instructions of Lieutenant Colonel Kirilovts Maxim Leonidovich , Born in 1988, the head of the sector – an employee of the operational group of the operational department of the special reserve of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, “the press service said. He planned to make two improvised explosive devices with a total weight of 1.5 kilograms in TNT equivalent and commit a terrorist attack. To equip the caches and transport explosives to Russia, he, accompanied by Kirilovts and two military intelligence officers, illegally crossed the border. He was detained red-handed on the way to the scene of the crime. In addition, it is reported that the senior officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Captain 1st Rank Serhiy Shvidenko, was sentenced to six years and six months in a strict regime colony. As noted in the department, Shvidenko from Ukraine coordinated the training and oversaw the work sabotage group. In 2016, four of its members were detained in Crimea: Colonel Dmitry Shtyblikov, Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Stogniy, Captain 2nd Rank Gleb Shabliy, Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Bessarabov and intelligence agent Vladimir Dudka. The FSB said that they planned to blow up the tower of the radio and television transmission center, the mobile gas turbine power plant, the fuel and lubricants warehouse and the mast of the radio center of the Black Sea Fleet. Shvidenko himself was detained in July 2021. He confessed and said that the operation was led by his immediate superior – Colonel Nikolay Spodar, who headed the operational department “South” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

