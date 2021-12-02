Severstal sold Vorkutaugol for 15 billion rubles to BNK

PJSC Severstal announced that it has signed a binding agreement with LLC Russkaya Energiya on the sale of JSC Vorkutaugol. The transaction amount is 15 billion rubles.

Photo from the BNK archive

The deal is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2022 after obtaining the appropriate permits from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation and fulfilling a number of other conditions. The buyer plans to finance the transaction at the expense of his own and borrowed funds.

“The sale of Vorkutaugol will allow us to focus on implementing our strategy to develop steel and iron ore assets in line with our vision for the metallurgy of the future and consistently reduce our carbon footprint. As part of our ambitious decarbonisation program, through the use of the latest technologies, we are gradually reducing the consumption of coal raw materials. In the future, this trend will intensify, including through the use of hydrogen fuel. We will use the proceeds from the sale of Vorkutaugol, among other things, to achieve the goals of our decarbonization strategy.

At the same time, we understand that coal in the medium term will remain an integral component of metallurgical production. The sale of Vorkutaugol to a strategic investor focused on the development of coal assets not only reflects our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions (following the withdrawal of Vorkutaugol from the company, our greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) will decrease by 14.3%), but and will allow this asset to maximize its potential. Over the years of joint journey with the company, the Vorkutaugol team has become an important part of the Severstal team, and we are glad that the company’s fate is in good hands. During the transition period, we will be happy to provide assistance and support to the new owner, including in matters of industrial safety, and in the future we plan to maintain our cooperation and remain a key consumer of Vorkuta coals – the deal involves the conclusion of an appropriate long-term contract with the Russian Energy company, – commented General Director of Severstal Alexander Shevelev.

“The purchase of Vorkutaugol confirms that we believe in the prospects for the development of the Russian coal industry and the great potential of the Arctic zone. Our corporation has extensive experience in the mining industry, which we plan to apply to develop a new asset in our portfolio. It is important for us that Vorkutaugol maintains and enhances the best practices in the field of corporate culture, social guarantees and industrial safety that have been developed as part of Severstal. We thank our partner for their trust and look forward to further fruitful cooperation, “commented the CEO of Russian Energy Andrey Tyasto.