Shiloh Jolie learns to move beautifully at dance school









© Courtesy: Woman.ru



It seems that the “boyish” period in the life of the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can be forgotten! The girl not only began to wear suitable clothes, but also became interested in a useful hobby.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru

Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zakhara





14-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has always been the most talked about child in a family of famous actors. From the first days of her life, the girl was predicted to be successful in the modeling and acting field – and famous representatives of the industry would only be happy to take part in its formation.

However, instead of using her origin and enviable genetics, at some point Shiloh announced her desire … to become a boy.

From an early age, the first biological daughter of Pitt and Jolie preferred boyish outfits, and also practiced karate. And also, according to rumors, she asked to call herself John.

The American media reported that Shiloh had been preparing for the male transition procedure for a long time and was even taking hormones. But recently, the heiress of the actors is simply not recognizable. She started wearing skirts and growing her hair!

Insiders: Angelina Jolie resorted to an unusual and dangerous way to dissuade Shiloh from changing sex









© Courtesy: Woman.ru

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh





Of course, Shiloh’s acquaintance with femininity is very careful: the clamped poses in the photo of the paparazzi show how hard it is for a teenage girl to do all this. Therefore, while she prefers discreet unisex outfits and does not experiment with hairstyles and makeup.

Nevertheless, things are slowly moving forward. After all, now Shilo not only looks like a girl, but also tries to bring new activities into her life.

So, interesting photos appeared on the Web – in the frame, the daughter of celebrities was captured in one of the Los Angeles dance centers. This is not about classical dance, but about an experimental method of ballet with hip-hop elements. And all such the main word here, of course, is ballet. And apparently, Shiloh wants to get rid of the tightness and become more graceful.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the eldest biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. She turns 15 in May









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





Recently, the paparazzi captured the star heiress in a modern ballet studio. And it came as a real surprise to everyone.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





The fact is that from a very young age, Shiloh considered herself a boy and dreamed of a sex change.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





The girl always wore exclusively men’s clothes – and cut her hair short









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





They say that Shiloh also asked her relatives to call her exclusively John.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





Angelina Jolie has always supported her daughter in her desire to understand herself. Even though everyone around it seemed very strange









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





But, they say, recently, the actress, on the contrary, began to help Shilo want to remain a representative of the fair sex.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





They write: Jolie insisted that her daughter dress both as a man and as a woman, from time to time changing “roles”









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





Thus, according to the star mom, Shiloh will have the opportunity to consider the issue of gender reassignment from the maximum number of sides.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





Of course, this is also a very dangerous method, which can lead to a number of psychological problems in a teenager.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





And yet this is better than immediately doing a dangerous operation and destroying your nature.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru

Recently, the media have been discussing the girl’s desire to change sex





Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Looking at such steps of a girl in a direction where no one expected to see her, it becomes joyful in my soul. After all, no matter how much is said about tolerance and freedom of genders, it’s great when it turns out to accept and love your gender – getting rid of the need to carry out manipulations dangerous to health.Photo: Getty Images, Legion-Media.ru