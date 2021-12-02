South Africa announced an explosive growth in the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the republic – Gazeta.Ru

Dr. Frankish, a Johannesburg-based physician and board member of the South African Medical Association in Gauteng province, said South Africa is experiencing an explosive rise in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the omicron strain. It is reported by TASS…

“There is a very large flow of new patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Everything suggests that there will be a powerful wave. There are many children among the sick, ”said Frankish.

He noted that currently those infected with the omicron strain have mostly mild forms of the disease. According to him, few people need hospitalization, most people stay at home.

This may change, according to the doctor, given that South Africa is at the beginning of a new wave of the pandemic.

Formerly Director of the South African AIDS Research Program Center Salim Abdul Karim statedthat the omicron strain appeared in South Africa earlier than it is officially believed.

According to him, the omicron is a more contagious variant of the coronavirus than all previous versions of it. Karim notes that experts are amazed at the rate at which the new COVID-19 mutation is spreading.

The specialist emphasizes that this does not mean that omicron causes more severe forms of the disease than other variants of the coronavirus.