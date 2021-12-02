South Africa named the main risk group for the “omicron” strain of coronavirus

Caused by the omicron, the fourth wave of coronavirus in South Africa is especially dangerous for people over 50 who have not been vaccinated, said the health department of Gauteng province, which has become the epicenter of the spread of the new strain.

“According to experts’ forecasts, in the current fourth wave of COVID-19, a large number of people aged 50 plus will die. Those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus are under threat,” said the interlocutor of TASS.

He noted that measures are being taken to convince people of the need to get vaccinated before the holidays. In particular, the local authorities decided to double the amount of the voucher, which is issued to all vaccinated by the end of the year, and the country’s government launched a lottery with a prize fund of 125 thousand dollars among those who receive the vaccine in December.

A virologist from South Africa, in an interview with the publication, suggested that the new strain is more infectious than the previous known versions and emphasized that vaccination prevents severe forms. Now 24.4% of South African citizens have completed the full course of vaccination.

Over the past day, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection has almost doubled. According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the omicron strain was found in 74% of tests conducted in the past month. More than 20 countries have already reported isolated cases of infection with the new strain.