Spencer The Secret of Princess Diana – interesting facts about the film, trailer and photos

Interesting facts about the movie “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”

Kristen Stewart, preparing for the role of “People’s Princess”, carefully studied the biography of Diana.

She also watched her interviews for memorizing gestures and facial expressions, and trained her British accent for 6 months.

Kristen Stewart’s acting was praised by the former bodyguard of the princess Ken Wharf in an interview with People.

“Of all the people who have played Diana in the past 10 years, she is closest to her. Kristen has managed to perfect her manners.”, – he said.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana (stills from the film / Arthouse Traffic)

The costume, in which Kristen Stewart is depicted in the image of Lady Dee in the poster, was created by Chanel.

This is a copy of a dress from their 1988 collection, in which Princess Diana appeared several times at public events.

The original of this dress has survived in the archives, but it turned out to be too fragile to serve as a costume in the film. Therefore, Chanel re-created the product, spending 1,034 hours on its creation, of which 700 were devoted to extremely complex embroidery.

A place in the director’s chair of the film was taken by the Chilean director Pablo Larrain, a laureate of festivals in Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

In 2016, it was he who gave the world the Jackie tape, thanks to which he became known to the general public.

It was also a biographical drama – dedicated to the biography of Jacqueline Kennedy after the assassination of her husband, the 35th President of the United States.

Kennedy then played Natalie Portman, and the tape received three Oscar nominations.

The script was written by Stephen Knight, author of the Peaky Blinders series.

He is also an Academy Award nominee for the screenplay for Dirty Charms, 2002 opposite Audrey Tautou.

The music for the tape was created by Johnny Greenwood – the guitarist of Radiohead.

This is far from his first work in cinema – he has been a recognized composer in the industry for a long time.

In particular, for the film “Phantom Thread” he was nominated for an Oscar.

He also wrote music for tapes such as “You were never here” and “Oil”.

What is the movie “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”

The long-awaited picture is centered on Diana Spencer.

Her marriage to Prince Charles is bursting at the seams. Rumors of treason are spreading around the world, and evil tongues predict divorce.

During the traditional Christmas holidays of the royal family, the couple are forced to play in public as an ideal and happy couple.

They dine at the same table, celebrate Christmas together, but Diana is preparing to radically change the life of the royal family …

“Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” in the cinema since December 9 (stills from the film / Arthouse Traffic)