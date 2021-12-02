Startups in the USA and Europe began to actively convert cars with internal combustion engines to electricity – the classics of the last century and modern models

In America and Europe, there are more and more startups offering to convert classic cars with internal combustion engines into clean electric vehicles. In the segment, there are expensive offers like the upgraded Aston Martin DB6 ($ 1.3 million) and the Porsche 911 of the sixties ($ 337 thousand), as well as budget solutions, thanks to which the massive Fiat 500 and Renault Clio become electric cars for € 8,000 and a few hours of operation. …

The industry started about five years ago, but over the past two years, it has been able to significantly strengthen due to technical advances in traction batteries and electric motors. British startup Charge Cars was created to retool classic cars, but has now changed its strategy. Under license from Ford, the company manufactures modern electric cars in Mustang bodies from the sixties. The company intends to produce 499 of these machines next year.

Another British startup, Lunaz, has been around for three years. He specializes in refurbishing classic models like the Aston Martin DB6. The market here is quite large, in the USA alone there are about 5 million of such cars. The company’s specialists buy a classic model on the market or modernize a client’s car. The car is completely disassembled, it is restored, repainted, the interior is updated, the electric drive system is installed, and the power reserve as a result is about 400 km. However, the company chose this direction only in order to gain fame, and real business, according to the founder of the company, David Lorenz, requires scale. Lunaz is currently building a plant in Silverstone, England, which will re-equip 1,000 diesel garbage trucks a year. The company intends to open factories in continental Europe and the United States.

In France, the trend is set by new legislation, according to which diesel cars older than 2011 will be banned in major cities from 2025, and Paris plans to enact this law from 2024. Orleans’ Transition-One is preparing retrofit kits for six popular models, including the Fiat 500 and Renault Clio, for those who can’t afford a new EV. The kit includes a battery, electric motor, power electronics and a new instrument panel. At a cost of a set of € 5,000 (including government subsidies), such a car has a power reserve of 140 km. Not so bad for a city car.

Arnaud Pigounides, head of Paris-based REV Mobilities, estimates that switching the car to electricity can reduce emissions by 60% compared to a scenario where the old car is scrapped and replaced by a new electric car. His company is offering refurbishments at about half the cost of a new car: it has now received orders for the modernization of 370 passenger cars and 1,500 vans on these terms.

The four-year-old British startup Electrogenic specializes in four-wheel drive vehicles for rural areas – the main hit here is the Land Rover Defender, popular with farmers. The company is developing a kit for their conversion, but it will cost 20,000 pounds (almost 2 million rudders). Co-owner Steve Drummond estimates that 36,000 UK farms need 4WD, but there are simply no new electric equivalent models on the market.

California-based Zero Labs, on the other hand, is rebuilding and electrifying classic Land Rover and Ford Bronco cars. The cost of these machines starts at $ 350,000, but the company cannot produce more than 50 machines a year, so it develops and licenses electrical platforms that other companies can use. With them, electric motors can receive up to 10 thousand more cars per year.