States Investing in Activision Blizzard May Not Re-elect Current Board of Directors | news

Treasurers of California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Delaware and Nevada have requested meetings with Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kitty to discuss the current scandal at the company. This was reported by the Axios portal.

Regional authorities in the United States have expressed concern about reports of discrimination and sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard, as well as the reactions of company management to them. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs doubts that Activision Blizzard’s current chairman and board “will be able to radically change corporate culture to restore trust among employees, shareholders and partners.”

Treasurers said they would consider voting against the re-election of the publishing house’s current board of directors. According to journalists, in aggregate, the six specified states operate investments in the amount of about a trillion dollars. However, it is not known what their stake in Activision Blizzard is.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal published a large-scale investigation about Bobby the Cat. It claims that the head of Activision Blizzard knew about harassment and discrimination in the company for many years, but stood up for the accused and withheld information.