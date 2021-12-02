Stellantis considers proposed electrification rates disastrous and expensive for the industry

At first, different countries themselves appointed separate milestones in the transition to electric vehicles, but recently targeted programs have been adopted by entire macroregions, and in many European countries, sales of new cars with internal combustion engines will be banned from 2035, and Great Britain and Germany will achieve this for five years. earlier. Stellantis thinks this is too fast to handle.

Carlos Tavares, who heads the transcontinental conglomerate created in 2021, cited the high costs required to successfully migrate to electric vehicles on time. According to him, if the costs of automakers are not subsidized in any way, then the cost of electric vehicles will be 50% higher than that of cars with comparable characteristics with internal combustion engines. Obviously, manufacturers will not be able to transfer costs to the retail price of electric vehicles in full, so the authorities need to either subsidize migration to electric traction, or extend the process over time.

More expensive electric vehicles can be sold in fewer quantities, and if you sacrifice profitability, this could in any case lead to a reduction in the number of employees, which is fraught with social upheaval. While the industry increases labor productivity on average by 2-3% per year, Stellantis is ready to raise the bar to 10% per year over the next five years. Otherwise, in the conditions of active electrification of transport, it will not be possible to survive. The authorities, according to Tavares, need to develop the charging infrastructure and finance the reform of the energy sector.

Secondly, as the head of Stellantis explains, the high rate of adoption of electric vehicles will cause problems with product quality and reliability. Developers simply won’t have enough time to test new technologies. The alliance is ready to delve deeper into supply chains to control costs at all stages of the production of electric vehicles. It was announced this week that Stellantis has partnered with Daimler in a startup Factorial Energy, which is developing a solid-state electrolyte for traction batteries. By the middle of the decade, Stellantis will spend 30 billion euros on the development of new platforms for electric vehicles, the construction of factories for the production of batteries and the development of new technologies for their manufacture.