Stevie Wonder moves to Ghana due to “political instability” in the United States

25 Grammy Awards Winner Announced His Decision In An Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Famous singer Stevie Wonder, who will soon turn 71, has announced that he is going to leave the United States and move to Ghana. This decision made him accept the “political instability in the United States.” Writes about this CNN.

The blind singer known for hits such as “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Just Called To Say I Love You” was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and stated that he had decided to leave his home country due to political unrest.

And he chose Ghana because, having visited it several times, he experienced a “sense of community” that he does not feel in the United States.

“I would like the Americans to smile again, and I would like it to happen before I leave,” he told the TV presenter.

And when Oprah asked if he was going to move permanently, he replied that he did not want the children of his children to say: “Please, love me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please appreciate me.” it’s no good, “the singer summed up.

However, this is not the first time Wonder talked about leaving, in 1994 he also said in an interview that he admired Ghana and wanted to live there.

Stevie Wonder was born on May 13, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan, the third of six children in the family. When Stevie was four years old, his mother left her husband and moved with her children to Detroit. His blindness was caused by a medical error: Stevie was born prematurely, the vessels of his eyes had not yet developed correctly. His incubator was given a large dose of oxygen, which aggravated the development of blindness.

His mother tried to keep him at home, fearing that a blind child would not be able to fend for himself on the streets of the city. She taught him to read, and so that he would not get bored, she brought him musical instruments. At the same time, Stevie sang in the church choir. He calls his first instrument a piano. One of his childhood idols was Ray Charles, also blind. According to Stevie, tactile sensations were very important for him, as for all blind people, and the fact that they were combined with sounds was of great interest.

Stevie Wonder in his youth [+–]

In late 1961, he signed his first contract with Motown. Stevie Wonder is a 25-time Grammy Award winner. One of the founders of modern soul and R “n” B. He has written over 2000 songs.

In 2009, Stevie Wonder was declared a UN envoy. In 2008, Billboard magazine published a list of “The 100 Best Artists of All Time”, in which Wonder was ranked fifth.