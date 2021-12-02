Stine Goya is a brand adored by Kendall Jenner, Kristen Stewart and street style heroines

Scandinavian designers, Scandinavian fashion, Scandinavian street style heroes – in recent years, the influence of industry representatives from northern Europe has greatly increased. Local brands have taken key positions in the premium segment and continue to prove that Scandinavia is not only about a basic palette and simple lines, but also about a love of life and optimism, which is expressed in unusual color combinations and vibrant prints. One of the key representatives of this approach is Steen Goya, and Hayley Bieber and Kendall Jenner are already in love with her collection.

Stine Goya spring-summer 2019, spring-summer 2022, fall-winter 2020

A Central Saint Martins alumnus, Danish Goya founded Stine Goya in 2006. To show the new Scandinavia through fashion became the main mission of the designer, and to this day she continues to promote her main ideas. “Copenhagen has always been my main source of inspiration – a cheerful, dynamic and very vibrant city,” – Goya confesses his love for his native place with the help of pleasant pastel shades (including lavender) and floral prints (homage to city parks). Sustainable consumption in Scandinavian countries has long been a part of the mentality – needless to say that Steen’s second principle was to promote sustainable fashion? This means that with each new collection of Stine Goya there are even more items made from recycled materials.

Stine Goya bag, 3348 rubles, int.stinegoya.com

Thanks to Steen, Copenhagen has acquired a new point of attraction – the Goya Gallery, where the brand’s archival collections are collected. The space really looks more like a gallery than a store, and we’ve already added it to the list of places to visit in the city. We don’t know if Kendall and Haley were here, but they’ve been following the brand for a long time – celebrities love the Stine Goya Adonic checkerboard sweater in blue and green. And Kristen Stewart was spotted in a brown plaid trouser suit in November of this year.

Kristen Stewart, November 2021 Getty Images

Stine Goya coat, 42695 rubles, int.stinegoya.com

A cheerful mood and optimism are exactly what we especially lack in winter, in cloudy Russia, when sunny days are more an exception to the rule than a regularity. Therefore, we are already looking at the brand’s bright knitwear, a yolk-colored coat (which, by the way, is ideal for red and lavender clothes), suits, coats and beanie hats – on the Stine Goya website, you can order a thing anywhere in the world. The brand is also featured on Farfetch.

Hat Stine Goya, 8042 rubles, farfetch.com