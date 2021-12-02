Supermarket chain in Croatia starts accepting bitcoin

The largest supermarket chain in Croatia, Konzum, has allowed customers of its online store to pay for goods with cryptocurrencies. The initiative was implemented in partnership with the Electrocoin processing service.

Konzum supports payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Dai, XRP, Stellar, as well as stablecoins (USDT and USDC). In the future, the company plans to implement this feature in supermarket chains.

“As the largest retail chain in Croatia, which has consistently led the domestic market in terms of business results and technological advances over its almost 65-year history, we are proud to be leaders in another field that is rapidly evolving and shaping the future.” said a member of the board of directors of Konzum Urosh Kalinich.

Recall that in September, the American online retailer Shop.com added support for payments in cryptocurrency.

Formerly the leading telecom company in Latin America and the Caribbean, GoldConnect has integrated support for cryptocurrency payments via BitPay.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER