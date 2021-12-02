According to Interfax-Ukraine, about 2,000 people took part in the rally. The action was watched by the security forces, there were no clashes with the police, the agency notes.

Earlier, on November 26, Zelensky said that he had received information about the preparation of a coup d’etat in the country “on the first day.”

According to Zelensky, the entourage of businessman Rinat Akhmetov is trying to drag him into what is happening.

“Rinat Akhmetov is not preparing a coup d’etat. I will answer in Russian. People, services, some <...> representatives of the Russian Federation and some comrades from Ukraine are discussing that the society is supposedly ready and that it is necessary to convey information that today Rinat Akhmetov is ready to get involved in the issue of a coup d’etat. Let’s just say, the change of the incumbent president, ”Zelensky said.

Zelensky claimed that Kiev has audio recordings in which representatives of Russia and Ukraine discuss Akhmetov’s participation in the conspiracy, but the businessman’s voice is not on the tape.

Rinat Akhmetov is a Ukrainian businessman, founder of the SCM group (controls the Ukraine and Ukraine 24 TV channels), the richest Ukrainian according to Forbes (his fortune is estimated at $ 7.6 billion).