Teenager accused of US school shooting pleaded not guilty

WASHINGTON, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. Fifteen-year-old Michigan resident Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty in the murder of four people and was left in custody, according to the broadcast of the trial. The lawyer on behalf of the defendant said that he did not plead guilty. This is standard procedure for felony charges, as if guilty, the court can automatically sentence the defendant to the maximum sentence. A few minutes later, the judge ordered that Crumbly be kept in custody pending trial. The student was charged one count of terrorism, as well as four murders and seven attempted murders. Crumbley fired on Tuesday at his own school. Four people were killed, seven were injured.

