The blogger in the video changed the actor on the Click poster. People were led

The blogger photographed Adam Sandler’s face for the poster of the movie “Click: Remote Control for Life”, and humanity needs a reboot. Just one video, and people began to think that Seth Rogen really played there. This is what a prank looks like, out of control.

In tiktok on March 3, a video appeared in which one craftsman with a nickname 365daysofclick , remakes the poster of the movie “Click: Remote for Life”, changing the face of Seth Rogen to Adam Sandler. So TikToker decided to troll the audience and see how people are affected by the Mandela effect. This is the name of the phenomenon of collective false memory, when several people at once remember something that did not exist in reality.

In order to pull off his prank, the blogger, using Photoshop, first created a fake poster with Seth Rogen, and then, for the video, changed this actor to Adam Sandler, who really starred in Clique. The video turned out to be so believable that many really believed that Rogen played the main role.

The blogger had prepared several fake DVD covers of the movie in advance, which featured Seth’s face and name. Now, according to the author, the cover originally looked like this.

After witchcraft in the photo detector and changing the face and name, Tiktoker changed the covers.

The blogger filmed the whole process and posted it on tiktok.

It looks so realistic that even Loki would envy such a clever deception. Many commentators have really taken the lead, but there are also those who do not believe their eyes (at least they try).

Seth Roden didn’t do The Clique, it really was Adam Sandler. I’m confused …

Wait, didn’t Adam Sandler star in The Clique? Is it buggy?

Some were driven to hysterics by the confusion.

SETH WAS NOT FILMING THERE. WHY DO PEOPLE SAY THIS? I DO NOT UNDERSTAND.

