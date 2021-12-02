The Central Bank of Ireland bought gold in reserves for the first time since 2009

Dynamics of gold reserves of the Central Bank of Ireland (thousand troy ounces). Data: IMF, source: Bloomberg

From a Bloomberg article published today, it follows that this fall, the Central Bank of Ireland bought for the first time since 2009 gold in reserves. In September and October, the regulator purchased one ton of this precious metal each.

According to a spokesman for the Central Bank of Ireland, more details on these transactions are “commercially sensitive, so no further comments can be provided so far.”

Thus, the regulator’s motives to interrupt the twelve-year pause, during which the volume of gold in its reserves did not change, remain vague. However, last week its head Gabriel Makhlouf noted that the country’s Central Bank cannot take inflation lightly.

The demand for gold from the world’s central banks is growing. According to the World Gold Council, in the first half of this year, the volume of their gold reserves increased by 333.2 tons, which is 39% higher than the same average value over the past five years. In particular, Thailand, Hungary and Brazil are particularly active.

In addition, the Central Bank of Singapore has increased its gold holdings by about 20% this year, noting the move will increase the resilience of its portfolio. And the Bank of Poland intends to buy 100 tons of gold in reserves in 2022.

