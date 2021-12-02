The court appointed house arrest to the head of the investment firm QBF in the case of fraud – RBC

The fact that the Moscow police opened a large financial pyramid, which operated under the guise of the investment company QBF, at the end of May reported the newspaper “Kommersant”. The police believe that the company’s top managers offered wealthy clients to transfer funds to trust and promised an income of 20%, but de facto transferred money to offshore companies.

At the same time, the newspaper wrote that the top managers, according to the investigation, imitated the work and sent fake monthly and quarterly reports on the work of their investments to the clients’ e-mail addresses and paid them dividends from the funds of subsequent investors. However, when they tried to withdraw money from QBF, problems began. According to Kommersant, we can talk about 5-7 billion rubles. damage. The victims were several dozen people, including depositors from Moscow, St. Petersburg and other regions of Russia, as well as Ukrainians and companies from Liechtenstein.

Searches were carried out in the company’s offices, Pakhomov was detained, but not arrested. He was charged with fraud. In the same case, Zelimkhan Munayev, the co-founder of QBF, and Yevgenia Rossieva, the company’s lawyer, are arrested as defendants.