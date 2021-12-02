The court leaves the son of Pavel Astakhov, accused of embezzling 1.2 billion rubles, at large

The son of the former child rights ombudsman of Russia Pavel Astakhov, Anton is accused of fraud in the amount of 1.2 billion rubles. The investigation asked to send him under house arrest, but the court did not do this. This was reported by the Mash edition.

According to the RIA Novosti news agency, Astakhov Jr. is charged under an article of the Criminal Code on fraud committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale. Under this article, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the investigation, Anton Astakhov, together with a partner, took control of the company, issued loans for it and demanded that the state return the value added tax to them for about 130 million rubles. Mash and RIA Novosti do not give the position of the accused.

Anton Astakhov was an assistant to his father when he was the ombudsman and sometimes replaced him on trips, writes The Insider. Astakhov Sr. held the position of Commissioner for Children’s Rights from 2009 to 2016. Before and after that, he worked as a lawyer and TV presenter.

At his post, the official got into several high-profile scandals. In 2016, the initiative group “For Feminism” recognized him as “Sexist of the Year” for speaking out in support of marriages with underage girls. He said that in Russia “there are places where women are wrinkled at the age of 27, and by our standards they are under 50”.

In June of the same year, at a meeting with teenagers who survived the mass death of tourists during a storm, he asked them: “Well, how did you swim?” Plagiarism was found in his dissertation. In addition, under him, a law was passed prohibiting the adoption of Russian children by foreigners, which he supported.