The court released from custody the driver who shot down two women to death at a bus stop in Ryazan – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

The court released from custody the driver who shot down two women to death at a bus stop in Ryazan. On Thursday, December 2, the Oktyabrsky court elected a preventive measure for 39-year-old Dmitry A. in the form of a ban on certain actions.

According to the investigation, on November 30, the driver “having shown self-confidence” did not brake in front of the pedestrian crossing on the Ryazhskoe highway. To avoid an accident with a passenger car stopped in front, the man turned to the right and drove to the bus stop. There he hit three women. Two pedestrians died.

The prosecutor demanded a ban on driving a car for the defendant, the court upheld the petition. The man was released from custody in the courtroom. Earlier, they took a written undertaking not to leave the place.

Recall that a criminal case was opened against the driver under Part 5 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles by a person driving a car, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence”).