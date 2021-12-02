The court replaced Lyubov Sobol’s suspended sentence with a real one

A Moscow court replaced Lyubov Sobol’s suspended sentence with real corrective labor in the case of the entry into the apartment of FSB officer Konstantin Kudryavtsev. This was announced by lawyer Vladimir Voronin.

In April, the court appointed Aleksey Navalny’s colleague a year of corrective labor conditionally with the obligation to report to the police every month. In November, the Federal Penitentiary Service demanded to cancel the decision and toughen the punishment “in connection with failure to fulfill the assigned duties, evasion of compensation for harm or the commission of a new crime,” the court said.

According to the investigation, on December 21, 2020, Sobol entered the Moscow apartment of the family of Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who, according to Navalny’s associates, participated in the poisoning of the politician and is an FSB officer. Sable allegedly pushed his mother-in-law away, walked around the room and left. The investigation could not find and interrogate Kudryavtsev himself; he was not a witness or a victim in the case.

In the summer, Lyubov Sobol was assigned a year and a half of restriction of freedom on the so-called “sanitary case”, allegedly inciting a violation of coronavirus restrictions due to posts about a rally on January 23 in support of Navalny. According to the court’s decision, she had no right to leave Moscow without special permission. In the same month, information appeared that Sobol had left Russia, she herself did not comment on it. Recently, in an interview with the TV channel “Present Vremya”, Sobol said that she had changed her location to a slightly less dangerous one. In October of this year, the Russian authorities put Lyubov Sobol on the wanted list.