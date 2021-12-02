The Czech traveler Miroslav Zikmund died. He was 102 years old

The famous Czech traveler, journalist and public figure Miroslav Zikmund died in Prague at the age of 102.

In the 1950s and 1960s, books written by him together with his travel companion Jiri Hanzelka were very popular in the Soviet Union, published in millions of copies. However, back in the mid-1960s, Hanzelka and Zikmund fell out of favor with the leadership of the USSR, and after the suppression of the “Prague Spring”, their books ceased to be published not only in the Soviet Union, but also in their native Czechoslovakia.

Hanzelka and Zikmund set off on their first big trip in the Tatra-87 car in 1947. The trip to Africa, South and Central America lasted three years, during which time Hanzelka and Zikmund wrote hundreds of reports, shot thousands of photographs and several documentaries. The trip also resulted in several books that gained immense popularity in Czechoslovakia and in the countries of the so-called socialist camp. In the 1950s, “Africa of Dreams and Reality”, “There Beyond the River Argentina”, “Through the Cordillera”, “To the Skull Hunters”, “Between Two Oceans” were translated into Russian.

Hanzelka and Zikmund set off on the second trip – already on Tatra-805 trucks – in 1959, having visited the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan and completed the trip, having spent almost a year in the Soviet Union in 1963-64.

At the request of the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia, the travelers prepared a special secret report on what they saw in the Soviet Union. In addition, this report was personally transmitted to Leonid Brezhnev in 1965, about which recalled Zikmund in an interview with Radio Liberty.

The report contained a sharp criticism of Soviet reality, both the organization of the economy, planning and production, and the working and living conditions of people. Particular attention was paid to the legacy left over from the personality cult of Stalin, which, according to Zikmund and Hanzelka, affected not only the development of the country, but also the morality of the Soviet people. The criticism was conducted from the standpoint of the so-called “socialism with a human face”, the ideas of which at that time began to gain more and more popularity in Czechoslovakia. The report caused a sharp rejection in the apparatus of the Central Committee of the CPSU.

In 1968 Hanzelka and Zikmund belonged to the Prague Spring supporters’ camp. According to the poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, it was the address of his friend Zikmund, broadcast on the radio in August 1968, that prompted him to write the poem “Tanks are marching in Prague”. After harsh criticism of the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, Hanzelke and Zikmund were banned from publishing, they were expelled from the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia, and they were not hired.

After the “Velvet Revolution”, the books of Hanzelka and Zikmund began to be published again, they made several more trips to distant countries. In total, they visited 83 countries and wrote about 20 books. Jiri Hanzelka died in 2003.

