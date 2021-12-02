the death of the crane operator, the communist-maskless and dream payment

Today, December 2, at the Novolipetsk Combine, a fatal emergency was dealt with, an assistant to a deputy of the regional council was detained by police on charges of traveling on a bus without a mask, and GZI allowed residents of the Lipetsk high-rise building not to pay for heating until the end of winter.

The scariest news today that

“At NLMK, a woman driver died in a collapse of an overhead crane”… For what reason this happened, we will soon find out: “The Investigative Committee is clarifying the circumstances of the death of the typist.” A criminal case has been initiated on this fact.

The residents of Lipetsk learned about several more tragedies from the news feed. So, in the village of Storozhevoe, Usmansky district, the driver knocked down a 63-year-old woman walking along the edge of the carriageway in the same direction.

died from her injuries at the scene of the accident. In a fire in the village of Nizhnee Bruslanovo

a 37-year-old man died…

“A corpse of a man with a gunshot wound was found in the vicinity of the village of Khlevnoye.” – 27-year-old Yuri Popolitov, who disappeared in November, was found by his dog. A weapon and a suicide note were found near the body. And even in a day

12 patients died from coronavirus covid hospitals. All these deaths are the result of a combination of different circumstances, and in fact all of them are accidental. Eh, you should know where you will fall …



“A family of three was poisoned by mushrooms”… According to them, they tasted pushers, mushrooms that an experienced lover of quiet hunting would never put in a basket. Doctors see a clinic for poisoning with a pale toadstool. Treatment of such patients is a lottery, often with a ticket to the cemetery.

In the Lipetsk City Council, the residents of Lipetsk were frightened by the infrastructure collapse. If we leave the existing water supply, in 10 years in Lipetsk, not a kilometer of pipes will remain in working order. Rosvodokanal is going to take away its facilities from LGEK on concession. The monopolist is ready to invest 18 billion rubles in Lipetsk networks. Voronezh was cited as an example for the deputies, where cold water was once supplied by the hour, but now it is supplied around the clock. The Mayor of Lipetsk promised that in the first five years of Rosvodokanal’s operation, the water tariff will not be higher than the annual official inflation rate (see.

“Evgeniya Uvarkina:” Our goal is to improve the comfort of Lipetsk residents “).

On November 22, the new head of GZI, Yuri Bukreev, called on the residents of high-rise buildings to complain to him about heat charges and immediately received more than three thousand petitions. The lottery and hop has begun!

“Lipchane received dream payment orders”… Residents of house No. 57 on Merkulova Street will get 5.5 million rubles back! That is, they will not return, of course, but will recalculate. Someone – 16 thousand rubles. This means that at the end of winter, residents of this house will not have to pay for heat: the general house meter at this address was not put into operation, and since 2018 people have been charged with payments from the bulldozer.

– Generally, it is necessary to include in the responsibility of the Criminal Code to post the previous meter readings and the current ones, and how many gcalories the residents consumed. And how many squares are heated. Then everyone can check the correctness of the charges. And not to play in the dark with us, – one of our readers gave good advice to the examiners.

Most of all, people are annoyed by the absolutely incomprehensible pricing for heat. If the residents of Lipetsk can double-check payments for cold water and electricity on their own, multiplying the meter readings by the tariffs, then the calculations for heating are carried out according to formulas incomprehensible to the vast majority of consumers. As a result, residents of two standard apartments in neighboring standard houses are paid bills with different charges, sometimes differing at times!

The news that

“Lipetsk youth got control back”, our readers didn’t notice. Well, there was already such a management before February 5, 2019 and swam! Well, here it is again! What is this? And here is the story of how

“Lipetsk communist was detained on the way to work”, interested many. It happened at the office of the regional branch of the Communist Party. It turned out that

“Sergei Gridnev was taken to the police for lack of a mask” in the bus! The police were also interested in the participation of the communist in a solo picket on November 30, where he protested against the law on the introduction of QR codes. As a result, the incident will be checked by the prosecutor’s office.



“In the Lipetsk region resumed clinical examination and professional examinations”suspended since October 15 in connection with a massive call of doctors to fight covid. This year residents of the region born in 1982, 1985, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1997, 2000, 2003, as well as all citizens over 40 years old can undergo medical examination. But hurry up – a week before the end of the year, as practice shows, you won’t get to the clinical examination.