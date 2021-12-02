The detained agents of the special services of Ukraine disclosed the details of their operations | News | News

The three agents of the special services of Ukraine, detained by the FSB of Russia, intended to deprive the Black Sea Fleet of communications. According to REN TV, for this purpose they planned to blow up a number of objects on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, including a radio mast and a TV tower.

As the FSB press service clarified, two improvised explosive devices were seized from the suspects, the mass of which was 1.5 kg in TNT equivalent.

The detainees were father and son – Zinoviy Koval and Igor Koval. They were recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine and planned to collect information about strategically important facilities and transfer it to the Ukrainian special service. The son of one of the suspects, 22-year-old Igor Koval, said that he and his father were promised to pay $ 10 thousand.

Another detainee, Oleksandr Tsilyk, an agent of the General Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, created a cache of explosives in Russia.

“He taught me how to work with hiding places, work with special communications, work with special documentation, identify outdoor surveillance, orienteering on the ground,” he said.

The group planned to carry out explosions at a mobile gas turbine power plant, a fuel depot of the Black Sea Fleet, as well as at a republican TV tower.

Currently, the detainees are cooperating with the investigators and have already named the personnel who were recruiting.

The detention of three men became known earlier that day. The man who planned the terrorist attack said that he was recruited and acted on the instructions of the head of the sector – an employee of the operational group of the operational department of the special reserve of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Maksim Kirilovets.

The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, commenting on the information about the detention, stressed that saboteurs from Ukraine have no chance of committing crimes in the republic. He pointed out that the Russian special services are protecting the peninsula.