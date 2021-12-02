The economist predicted the introduction of a new tax in Russia

Carbon tax will improve the ecology of Russia

The Russian authorities may impose a carbon tax. It will be paid by enterprises with high greenhouse emissions. This is the opinion of the economist Nikolai Kulbaka.

“Now, virtually all over the world, a serious fight against emissions is starting. If Russia does not play by these rules, then these rules will be established when purchasing its goods. Either we are putting things in order in our ecology, or we are forced to pay frenzied fines for the sale of our products that are not produced according to environmental standards, ”the expert said in a conversation with the publication NEWS.ru

The specialist is convinced that due to the introduction of such a tax, enterprises with “dirty” industries may decrease. However, this measure will not appear in Russia soon.

“It will be possible to resist for a maximum of five years. Europe will be ready to introduce a tax on our products within a few years, ”Kulbaka added.

Earlier, the international financial organization – the World Bank – reported that with the transition of Russia from the oil economy to the “green” one can expect several scenarios at once, in each of which the country will expect a decrease in GDP and the welfare of citizens. According to the specialists of this organization, investments in management, institutions, innovation, and business can serve as the engine of a low-carbon economy. All of this will soon create a competitive private sector.