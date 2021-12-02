The EU Council approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, a source said

https://ria.ru/20211202/sanktsii-1761871225.html
The EU Council has finally approved the fifth package of personal sanctions against Belarus, the list will be announced on Thursday, a source in the EU Council told RIA Novosti.
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 – RIA Novosti. The EU Council finally approved the fifth package of personal sanctions against Belarus, the list will be announced on Thursday, a source in the EU Council told RIA Novosti. “Yes, this item was finally approved by the EU Council, we expect publication in the afternoon,” the agency’s interlocutor said. At present, there are already 166 individuals and 15 organizations in the personal sanctions lists of the EU in Belarus. The sanctions include a ban on entry to the EU for individuals, as well as freezing the accounts of individuals and organizations. In addition, European individuals and companies are prohibited from transferring funds to those on these lists.
