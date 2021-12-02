The EU offered to give refugees a chance for asylum in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – RBC

Photo: Veronika Vishnyakova / RBC



The European Commission proposed to allow migrants to seek asylum in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, depending on which European country the person is on the border with, or in Belarus itself. The text of the proposal is published on the website of the department.

Reuters clarifies that refugees will not be able to seek asylum in other EU countries.

The European Commission noted that the measures included in this proposal are extraordinary and exceptional. They will apply for 6 months unless renewed or canceled. The proposal will be adopted after consideration by the Council of the European Commission and agreement with the European Parliament.

If this proposal is accepted, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania will have the opportunity to extend the deadline for registering asylum applications up to 4 weeks instead of 3-10 days. Also, these states will be able to grant asylum to refugees at the border for up to 16 weeks in order to wait for the consideration of applications for asylum on the territory of the country. The exception to this rule is applicants with special health problems.

In addition, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania will be able to apply simplified and faster national procedures, including for the return of people whose applications for international protection have been rejected.