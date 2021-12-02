The European Commission announced the resolution of the migration crisis on the border with Belarus | News | News

The migration scandal between Belarus and the European Union is practically exhausted: as Peter Stano, a representative of the European Commission, told Izvestia on Thursday, December 2, the influx of new refugees into the republic has been stopped, and those who tried to get to Europe through the country’s border with Poland are gradually being transported home – mainly to Iraq.

“Thanks to working with countries of origin and transit and cooperation with international air carriers, we were able to stop the flow of people to Belarus and forced (President of Belarus Alexander) Lukashenko to abandon his tactics of luring people into the country with false promises of an easy road to the EU,” he said. Izvestia ”Peter Stano.

Earlier that day, the US, UK, Canada and the European Union announced new sanctions against Belarus. The Belarusian national air carrier Belavia, as well as the Syrian airline Cham Wings, fell under EU sanctions. According to the EU leadership, the companies were involved in transporting migrants from the Middle East to Belarus.

The US sanctions list includes 10 individuals, 12 organizations and three aircraft. In particular, the sanctions affected the Belarusian Potash Company, Transaviaexport, Slavkali and Beltechexport, as well as the Belavia airline.

Also, these countries released a joint statement, which contains an appeal to the Belarusian authorities to stop “organizing illegal migration” across the EU borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries should abandon the language of sanctions and threats against Belarus.

A day earlier, Alexander Lukashenko expressed the opinion that the reasons for the crisis with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border were the EU’s refusal to build refugee camps and sanctions. He pointed out that the EU stopped following the terms of the readmission agreement and refused to discuss this topic, and then sanctions against Belarus followed.

On November 11, President Lukashenko stressed that Belarus would toughly respond to possible new packages of European sanctions. Emphasizing that the country’s authorities will not stop in defending the sovereignty of Belarus, he recalled that the transnational main export gas pipeline Yamal-Europe passes through the republic, and threatened to cut off the gas supply.

The situation with migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated in early November. A large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border in a forest belt. The migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. In Poland, they announced a tough attack on the border for the first time in 30 years. European countries blame Minsk for the migration crisis, which denies any involvement in the increase in the flow of refugees.