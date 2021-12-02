https://ria.ru/20211201/voz-1761706671.html

The expert answered the question about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain

GENEVA, December 1 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. Existing vaccines will continue to be effective against deaths and severe cases of COVID-19 despite the new omicron strain, World Health Organization Senior Scientist Sumiya Swaminathan said at a briefing. But we believe that existing vaccines will still be effective against death and severe cases, as is the case with other options, “she said. Experts will soon assess the need to change the composition of the vaccines to combat the new strain.

