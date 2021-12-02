https://ria.ru/20211201/voz-1761706671.html
The expert answered the question about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain
The expert answered the question about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain – Russia news today
The expert answered the question about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain
Existing vaccines will continue to be effective against deaths and severe cases of COVID-19, despite the new omicron strain, a senior … RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021
2021-12-01T18: 40
2021-12-01T18: 40
2021-12-01T19: 11
spread of coronavirus
WHO
in the world
coronavirus covid-19
sumya swaminathan
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759115621_0:53:3072:1781_1920x0_80_0_0_3e417c509a71668f6714c440c95a5647.jpg
GENEVA, December 1 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. Existing vaccines will continue to be effective against deaths and severe cases of COVID-19 despite the new omicron strain, World Health Organization Senior Scientist Sumiya Swaminathan said at a briefing. But we believe that existing vaccines will still be effective against death and severe cases, as is the case with other options, “she said. Experts will soon assess the need to change the composition of the vaccines to combat the new strain.
https://ria.ru/20211201/omikron-1761506552.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759115621_113-0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17d205eea4f081913b024af259f7187b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
who, worldwide, coronavirus covid-19, sumyah swaminathan
The expert answered the question about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain