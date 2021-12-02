https://ria.ru/20211202/rubl-1761738154.html

The financier told who will come to the rescue of the ruble

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Positive factors for strengthening the ruble can be found, Viktor Kasyanov, Senior Vice President for Development of Banking Products at Renaissance Credit Bank, said in an interview with the Prime agency. The expert recalled that in November the external background for the ruble sharply deteriorated: risks and epidemiological situation in the world, including the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus. As a result, the ruble has weakened to its maximum value from May levels – 75.6 rubles per dollar, Kasyanov explained. The monetary policy of the Bank of Russia will help to strengthen the ruble, he suggested. The financier added that the Central Bank intends to further increase the key rate and plans to return it to the neutral range of five to six percent no earlier than mid-2023. current price correction. After all, the high rate of the regulator “still creates promising opportunities for the carry trade strategy,” the agency’s interlocutor concluded.

2021

news

ru-RU

economy, ruble, central bank of rf (central bank of rf), renaissance credit, russia, viktor kasyanov