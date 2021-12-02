The first trailer for the sports drama King Richard, where Will Smith plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams

Warner Bros. has published the first trailer for the sports drama King Richard, based on real events. The film tells about Richard Williams, whose tenacity allowed him to bring his talented daughters Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton to the top of world tennis.

According to the authors, this deeply moving film shows the strength of the family, perseverance and unshakable faith as a means to achieve the impossible.

The main character is played by Will Smith (Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Bad Boys), the girls’ mother is Onzhania Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk, Quantico), Venus Williams is played by Sania Sidney ( Hidden Figures “), Serena Williams – Demi Singleton (” The Godfather of Harlem “). The coaches were played by John Bernthal (Newark Saints) and Tony Goldwin (Divergent).

The script was written by Zach Beilin, and the film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the interesting police drama Monsters and Men (2018).

King Richard will premiere in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform on November 19, 2021.

Source: Variety