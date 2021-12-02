The first trailer for the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie (premiere May 6, 2021)

Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead, in which Angelina Jolie portrays a woman firefighter who is unable to recover from the deaths of people in a forest fire. The woman blames herself for their death and closes in herself (and on the forest tower), unable to return to normal life.

However, when a bloody child turns to her for help, whose father was killed by some mysterious (and probably corrupt) representatives of the special services, the heroine of Angelina Jolie has to shake herself up, pull herself together and protect the child and herself from injustice …

In addition to Angelina Jolie, the film stars Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, Deadpool 2), John Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Tory Kittles (The Colony ) other. The film was written, directed and produced by Taylor Sheridan, best known for the Sicario / Sicario 2 films and the Yellowstone TV series starring Kevin Costner.

The premiere of the film Those Who Wish Me Dead / “Those Who Wish Me Dead” in Ukraine will take place on May 6, 2021, while in the USA the film will be released only on May 14, 2021 in cinemas and the HBO Max streaming service.

