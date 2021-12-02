The Foreign Ministry announced hope for contact between Putin and Biden in the coming days – RBK

The terms and form of negotiations between the two presidents have not yet been determined, but the number of accumulated problems and unresolved issues require them to be held as soon as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Vladimir Putin

(Photo: Reuters)



The date of the “contact” between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, has not yet been agreed, but Moscow hopes that it will take place in the coming days. This, as reported by “RIA Novosti”, said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov.

“I would like to hope that contact between the two presidents will take place in the coming days. I must say right away that the date has not yet been agreed upon. There are difficulties in aligning the calendars of the two leaders, ”Ryabkov said.

According to him, “contact” between the two presidents is now very necessary, because the problems affecting both countries are multiplying.

“The contact is very much needed, our problems are multiplying. There is no movement on bilateral affairs, which more and more pass into the phase of an acute crisis. There is no mutual understanding on how to de-escalate the situation in Europe and further down the list, ”said the Deputy Minister.

According to Ryabkov, “the presidents must give impetus to their teams.” “But the situation in Europe is very worrying. It is clear that this will be one of the main topics for discussion at the presidential level, ”he added.