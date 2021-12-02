https://ria.ru/20211202/mid-1761837069.html
The Foreign Ministry named the main topic of the upcoming talks between Putin and Biden
One of the topics of the upcoming conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be the situation in Europe, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
MAGADAN, December 2 – RIA Novosti. One of the topics of the upcoming conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be the situation in Europe, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. “The contact is very necessary, we have multiplying problems. There is no movement on bilateral matters, which are increasingly moving into the phase of an acute crisis. No mutual understanding about how we can de-escalate the situation in Europe and further down the list, “he said on the air of the Big Game program on Channel One. In particular, this concerns the action of the extended START Treaty, cybersecurity and dialogue on strategic stability. “The presidents must give impetus to their teams to move things further in other directions,” the deputy minister added. The first talks between the two leaders took place in Geneva on June 16. In a joint statement, they stressed that the countries intend to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability, which will be substantive and energetic. In addition, Russia and the United States are set to begin consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps, and arms control, followed by discussions on the possibility of new contacts between heads of state. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the communication between Putin and Biden could take place in an inaccurate format. As Ryabkov noted, preparations are “at an advanced stage.”
