A group of three alleged intelligence officers with improvised explosives allegedly planned to blow up important infrastructure. As reported by RIA Novosti, the matter concerns the mast of the radio center of the Black Sea Fleet, the tower of the television center of the Crimea and the mobile gas turbine power plant.

The Federal Security Service emphasizes that the saboteurs were intercepted while transporting explosive devices. They found short-barreled and automatic weapons in their car, as well as personal protective equipment. They are sent for examination.

During the interrogation, the detainees said that the Ukrainian intelligence officers had promised them a reward for collecting information about strategic targets, and also gave instructions.

The FSB notes that the planned terrorist acts generally indicate the intentions of Ukraine’s military intelligence in relation to facilities in Russia. The agency mentions the arrest of another group of saboteurs in 2016, which also planned explosions at strategic enterprises in Crimea.

The detention of alleged foreign intelligence officers became known against the background of negotiations between the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Russia and the United States on the tense situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.