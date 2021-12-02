https://ria.ru/20211202/ukraina-1761843078.html

The head of the Pentagon could not remember who threatens Ukraine with an invasion

The head of the Pentagon promised to protect Ukraine from the Soviet Union – Russia news today

The head of the Pentagon could not remember who threatens Ukraine with an invasion

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, at a press conference in Seoul, confused Russia and the Soviet Union when talking about the situation in Ukraine. RIA Novosti reporters drew attention to the mistake, 12/02/2021

2021-12-02T15: 42

2021-12-02T15: 42

2021-12-02T17: 38

in the world

Ukraine

USA

jens stoltenberg

NATO

U.S. Department of Defense

lloyd austin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595558946_0:392:2592:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_2640d7fc72be956c190f048c6e0c52a0.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, at a press conference in Seoul, confused Russia and the Soviet Union when talking about the situation in Ukraine. Reuters reporters drew attention to the mistake. “The best scenario for us is to prevent the Soviet Union from attacking Ukraine,” Austin said. He stressed that the United States is concerned about the “presence of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine. The minister assured those present that Washington will use “best practices” to prevent escalation, but will act on behalf of the international community. Western media and politicians have recently begun to assert that Moscow is concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent near the borders. At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted yesterday that Ukraine is only a partner of the alliance, but not its member, that is, it can count on comprehensive support without guarantees of security and collective defense in the event of a threat. In December 2014, Ukraine legally renounced its non-aligned status. In February 2019, the Rada amended the Constitution, securing the course towards joining the EU and NATO. According to the Charter of the North Atlantic Alliance, a state with unresolved territorial, ethnic or political conflicts cannot join it.

https://ria.ru/20211202/sanktsii-1761740962.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/ostin-1755443763.html

https://ria.ru/20211201/ukraina-1761564805.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595558946_0-0:2592:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_1d4274861c3090d15a1c8f441cf36444.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, Ukraine, USA, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, US Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, Russia