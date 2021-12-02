The head of the RDIF explains why WHO does not recognize Sputnik V

https://ria.ru/20211203/sputnik-1761940656.html

WHO has come up with a strange excuse for not recognizing Sputnik V

The head of the RDIF explained why WHO does not recognize Sputnik V

WHO has come up with a strange excuse for not recognizing Sputnik V

The World Health Organization (WHO) delays approval of the Sputnik V vaccine solely due to bureaucratic obstacles, said in an interview with the newspaper … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The World Health Organization (WHO) is delaying approval of the Sputnik V vaccine solely because of bureaucratic obstacles, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told La Nacion newspaper. According to him, the Russian side sees no particular reason why WHO is hesitating to recognize the drug, since the effectiveness of the vaccine has been confirmed by publications in authoritative medical journals and real data from around the world. The head of the RDIF noted that after WHO approval, the Sputnik V vaccination will allow Russians to enter even more countries. Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus “developed by the NF Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry, received a certificate of registration from the Ministry of Health and became the first registered vaccine against SARS CoV-2 in the world.” Sputnik V “is approved in 71 countries with a total population of four billion people, which is more than 50 percent of the world’s population. The vaccine ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The vaccine efficacy was 97.6 percent based on an analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, higher than the data previously published by the medical journal Lancet (91.6 percent). As RDIF previously reported, data on the use of the drug in vaccination of the population in many countries (Argentina, San Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and others) demonstrate that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus. For the full article, read the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

