The idol of the idol: the strangest meetings of stars with their favorite artists – Stars

Famous people also have their idols, and sometimes when they meet them, they begin to behave extremely strange. They are overwhelmed with emotions, they panic or stupor at the sight of their favorite actor. WomanHit.ru decided to recall such unusual meetings.

Emilia Clarke loves Friends star Matt LeBlanc. The stars ended up on the same talk show. Only Emilia Clarke and the rest of the Game of Thrones actors were invited, and there were several Friends of Friends, among whom was LeBlanc. The artist could not sit still and answer questions, at one point she interrupted her colleagues and said that she was a fan of Matt LeBlanc, this is the best actor and she adores him. There was a silence in the audience, as the show did not go according to the script. But even in such an awkward situation, Clarke was not taken aback and asked the actor to say for her the catchphrase of his character Joey: “How are you?” Emilia all her life dreamed that Matt would say these words to her – and she waited.

Jennifer Lawrence a big fan of Bill Murray. In 2015, these actors met at a pop culture festival. There were a lot of different artists at the event, and when Jennifer found out that Murray had arrived, she was so confused that she was afraid to go to get acquainted, but she did not want to miss such a chance. She came up with a plan in which she decided to involve her co-star Woody Harrelson in The Hunger Games. She wrote a letter to her idol and asked Woody to tell Bill Murray. As a result, the stars met and were satisfied with each other.

Chris Hemsworth came to the premiere screening of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, almost all of Hollywood gathered there, including the film’s star Brad Pitt. All his life Chris dreamed of meeting this actor, but when he met, he was confused. Pitt held out his hand to shake hands, and Hemsworth was so moved that he embraced the artist. Then Chris said in one interview: “It’s great that Pitt turned out to be such a good-natured guy, he understood my excitement correctly and did not call security to throw me out of the event.”

Tom Hiddleston turned out to be a fan of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner. On the first day of filming, the entire cast came in, including Tom and Jeremy. Renner recalled that he was very worried and worried about how he would join the team of already so famous actors. But Hiddleston changed the situation: he approached the actor in front of everyone, hesitated and quickly asked for his autograph. The entire film crew was very surprised. But it turned out that Tom’s most beloved film is “The Executioner Dahmer”, starring Jeremy Renner.