The Japanese found the only way to resist Russia

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
39

https://ria.ru/20211202/oruzhie-1761786277.html

The Japanese thought about nuclear weapons because of Russia

The Japanese found the only way to resist Russia – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

The Japanese thought about nuclear weapons because of Russia

Readers of the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun are seriously concerned about the movements of Russian and Chinese warships in the region. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T12: 09

2021-12-02T12: 09

2021-12-02T12: 54

in the world

USA

Japan

China

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149567/38/1495673874_0:353:5115:3230_1920x0_80_0_0_52b3528022bf91cfb37a2f70c1590ae8.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun are seriously concerned about the movements of Russian and Chinese warships in the region. Tensions have risen after the publication of an article by Hiroshi Kamei, according to which Moscow and Beijing are testing the latest weapons during maneuvers. According to some Japanese experts, sea and air raids do not violate international law, but the likelihood of accidental incidents increases. Nevertheless, the author’s proposal to take the position of mediator between the US and China with Russia did not meet with the approval of the Japanese audience. “We need nuclear weapons. make pacifists out of the Japanese! “, – concluded sho.” Japan needs to do one thing – to urgently strengthen its military potential! “- says m_o. However, not all users agreed with the idea of ​​increasing the country’s military power. Elu, for example, is convinced that a mediator role can help Tokyo take a leading position in the region. Other readers, in turn, blamed the rising tensions in Asia on the United States and called for getting rid of their military bases in order to calm Russia and China. Read the full text of the article on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211022/yaponiya-1755743751.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211012/kurily-1754148416.html

https://ria.ru/20211027/soyuz-1756414957.html

USA

Japan

China

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149567/38/1495673874_169-0:4946:3583_1920x0_80_0_0_21e2934b4b539ae47f5ba93c98702292.jpg

in the world, usa, japan, china, russia

12:09 02.12.2021 (updated: 12:54 12/02/2021)

The Japanese found the only way to resist Russia

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun are seriously concerned about the movements of Russian and Chinese warships in the region.

The degree of tension rose after the publication of an article by Hiroshi Kamei, according to which Moscow and Beijing are testing the latest weapons during maneuvers. According to some Japanese experts, sea and air raids do not violate international law, but the likelihood of accidental incidents increases.

A serviceman of the Navy during the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises Maritime interaction - 2021 in the Sea of ​​Japan - RIA Novosti, 1920, 22.10.2021
October 22, 10:35 AM

“Everyone flexed their muscles.” Expert on Japan’s reaction to Russian and Chinese exercises

Nevertheless, the author’s proposal to take the position of mediator between the United States and China with Russia did not meet with the approval of the Japanese audience.

“To be a good mediator, you need to have strength and authority. Does Japan have them?” Hsi asked.

“We need atomic weapons. Stop making pacifists out of the Japanese!” Concluded sho.

“Japan needs to do one thing – to urgently strengthen its military potential!” – says m_o.

Yuri island from the Habomai group of islands of the Lesser Kuril ridge - RIA Novosti, 1920, 12.10.2021
October 12, 10:41 AM

Deadlock situation? Political scientist on the peace treaty between Russia and Japan

However, not all users agreed with the idea of ​​building up the country’s military power. So, the commentator under the nickname elu is convinced that the role of a mediator can help Tokyo to take a leading position in the region.

“It is difficult, but it is the best choice for Japan,” he wrote.

Other readers, in turn, blamed the rise in tensions in Asia on the US and called for the dumping of its military bases to appease Russia and China.
Read the full text of the article on the Inosmi website >>
Russian and Chinese warships conduct joint patrols in the Pacific for the first time

October 27, 06:57 AM

The expert said that China and Russia will not respond to AUKUS

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here