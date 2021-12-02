https://ria.ru/20211202/oruzhie-1761786277.html

The Japanese thought about nuclear weapons because of Russia

The Japanese found the only way to resist Russia

The Japanese thought about nuclear weapons because of Russia

Readers of the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun are seriously concerned about the movements of Russian and Chinese warships in the region.

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun are seriously concerned about the movements of Russian and Chinese warships in the region. Tensions have risen after the publication of an article by Hiroshi Kamei, according to which Moscow and Beijing are testing the latest weapons during maneuvers. According to some Japanese experts, sea and air raids do not violate international law, but the likelihood of accidental incidents increases. Nevertheless, the author’s proposal to take the position of mediator between the US and China with Russia did not meet with the approval of the Japanese audience. “We need nuclear weapons. make pacifists out of the Japanese! “, – concluded sho.” Japan needs to do one thing – to urgently strengthen its military potential! “- says m_o. However, not all users agreed with the idea of ​​increasing the country’s military power. Elu, for example, is convinced that a mediator role can help Tokyo take a leading position in the region. Other readers, in turn, blamed the rising tensions in Asia on the United States and called for getting rid of their military bases in order to calm Russia and China. Read the full text of the article on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;

2021

