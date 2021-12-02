The Kremlin announced a high risk of hostilities in the Donbass – Gazeta.Ru

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the likelihood of an armed conflict in the Donbass is high. He told this to reporters.

“The likelihood of hostilities in Ukraine is still high. This remains a matter of particular concern and concern for us. On the whole, we see quite, perhaps, aggressive, one might say, rhetoric on the part of the Ukrainian authorities. We see an increase in provocative actions, ”he said.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin is analyzing the statements of President Zelensky, including his words about the return of Crimea. At the same time, in his opinion, Ukraine is trying to present Russia as a party to the conflict, without fulfilling the Minsk agreements.

“All this suggests that the Ukrainian leadership de facto does not exclude the use of force to regulate the situation in Donbass. Therefore, the situation remains tense. What can we say about such a phrase when he [президент Украины Владимир Зеленский — «Газеты.Ru»] said that we have a strong powerful army. <...> Against the background of this aggressive rhetoric, we cannot but feel concern about the Donbass, ”Peskov added.

Earlier it became known that in three regions of Russia there was suppressed intelligence and sabotage activities of the special services of Ukraine. FSB officers detained two agents of the Security Service of Ukraine who were collecting data on Russian strategic objects – Zinovy ​​Koval and his son Igor. Oleksandr Tsilyk, an employee of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, was also caught.