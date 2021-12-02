https://ria.ru/20211202/krym-1761801300.html

The Kremlin called Zelensky’s words about Crimea a threat to Russia

The Kremlin regards the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the return of Crimea is the goal and philosophy of Ukraine, as a direct threat to Russia

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin regards the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the return of Crimea is the goal and philosophy of Ukraine, as a direct threat to Russia, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. Peskov noted that the Kremlin is analyzing Zelensky’s speeches on Russian issues. ” Take yesterday’s statements on Russian issues. Speaking in parliament, Zelensky said that the return of Crimea should become the main goal and philosophy of Ukraine. That is, in fact, we see it as a direct threat to Russia, “Peskov said. Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following the results of the referendum held after the coup in Ukraine. At the referendum, 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents spoke in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to the Russian president, the Crimea issue is “completely closed.”

