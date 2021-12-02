The largest forest company in the Far East will be bought by a Japanese holding

The government approved the purchase by the Japanese Iida Group of 75% of the Far Eastern holding RFP Group of Roman Abramovich and partners. The investor must fulfill a number of conditions: invest $ 150 million, double timber processing and save jobs. At the end of 2020, the company was in a deep crisis – its debt exceeded $ 300 million. Previously, Iida Group was a partner of the DNS group in the field of timber processing.

Government Commission for the Control of Foreign Investment, chaired by Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, November 29, approved the sale of 75% of the largest timber holding in the Far East RFP Group to the Japanese Iida Group Holdings. According to RBC, Mishustin in his opening remarks at the beginning of the commission’s meeting said that 11 applications would be considered at it, which in total would attract more than 110 billion rubles (almost $ 1.5 billion) to the Russian economy.

“I would like to note separately the applications related to the implementation of significant investment projects. Among them are <...> expansion and modernization, together with a large Japanese business structure, of production facilities for timber processing in the Far East, “added the Prime Minister. The results of the meeting were not disclosed, even the parties to the transaction do not yet have a detailed protocol.

RFP Group (Russia Forest Products) is the largest forestry enterprise in the Far East and one of the leaders in the export of timber from Russia to Asian countries. Its key assets are Dallesprom and Flora, as well as Amur Shipping Company, registered in Khabarovsk. The company leases plots with a permitted felling of 3.7 million cubic meters per year. The company’s debt at the end of 2020 amounted to about $ 300 million. Revenue of Dallesprom according to RAS in 2020 amounted to 7.4 billion rubles, net profit – 33.7 million rubles. The revenue of the RFP trading house (engaged in the wholesale of wood raw materials and unprocessed timber) reached 15.7 billion rubles, net profit – 411.75 million rubles.

Iida Group is no longer a newcomer to Far Eastern investments. The Japanese side was a partner of the DNS structures that were engaged in logging and wood processing. Recently, the president of the group of companies, Dmitry Alekseev, said that CSN LES would most likely freeze the OSB-board plant, since the company’s expectations from interaction with the state did not come true.

The government commission set three main conditions under which the Japanese Iida Group can gain control over the RFP Group. First, the company must implement its investment plan – to invest $ 150 million in the development of timber processing in the Far East in five years. This money should go to the construction of new timber processing facilities, as well as to expand and modernize the current facilities of the RFP Group plant in Amursk, in the north of the Khabarovsk Territory. Earlier it was assumed that these funds should go not only to increase processing capacity, but also to produce elements of wooden housing construction and refinancing loans.

Secondly, over five years, the Japanese investor should ensure an increase in the total volume of RFP timber processing by 2.3 times – from 752 thousand cubic meters (expected by the end of 2021) to 1.7 million cubic meters in 2026, as well as increase the production of deep processing. President Vladimir Putin said back in September that the Russian authorities should support the proposed RFP project with Japanese partners, so that the situation with the creation of advanced wood processing facilities in Russia would move. At the same time, according to the company itself, the volume of harvesting in 2019 amounted to 1.7 million cubic meters of round timber, more than half of which was processed into veneer and sawn timber.

Thirdly, the Iida Group must maintain, within five years, the total average number of employees of the Russian timber industry holding at the level of at least 2,612 people. Now the company employs about 2.5 thousand people in logging and processing, excluding permanent contractors. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far East Yuri Trutnev said that the region employs more than 30 thousand people in the forestry industry who risk being unemployed due to the ban on the export of round timber, which will come into effect from the beginning of 2022, and RFP – its largest exporter to China.

In June, the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexei Chekunkov, said that RFP Group was in “advanced negotiations” with a Japanese investor interested in the production of elements of wooden housing construction. Then General Director of RFP Group Konstantin Lashkevich confirmed that it is “working” with an investor who is interested in creating new products for the Japanese market: glued sawn timber beams, CLT panels (Cross-glued panels), LVL beams [из шпона], genbana (planks), and taruki (bars).

“Participation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund [в качестве акционера] – this is a huge administrative resource that allows us not to shy away from each inspection body. This protects us very much. But the shareholders do not have market competencies, so the management had to create them on their own or buy them on the side, ”explained the top manager.

In the beginning of September co-owner of RFP Group Alexander Abramov at a meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum asked Putin to support the deal with the Japanese investor, since it requires regulatory approvals. After that, the president instructed the government to “ensure consideration” at meetings of the government commission on foreign investment of projects that provide for the creation of timber processing facilities in the Far Eastern Federal District, including for the export of timber processing products, by November 1. A week later, Iida confirmed that it had “entered into negotiations for an equity stake in RFP.”

Abramov explained the need to sell a stake in RFP Group to a Japanese investor with access to foreign markets.

“In our opinion, we have found one of the possible ways to solve [проблемы доступа на иностранные рынки] – attracting large players to the capital of Russian companies from those markets that are target for us. In this case, we are talking about the entry into the capital of the company of the Japanese concern Iida, ”the businessman said to Putin.

Konstantin Lashkevich explained that the company’s timber processing is focused on Japan – “the most difficult market in terms of quality requirements, but at the same time one of the most stable in the world.”

As a reminder, at the last WEF, timber merchants asked the government for support before the final ban on timber exports. There are not enough industries in the region that accept and process timber. There are still no clear rules of the game for this sector, so investors are in no hurry to invest in the construction of processing plants. In addition, the lack of logistics and year-round roads makes it impossible to fully develop the leased areas.