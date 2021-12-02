The man was handed over to the police five times in three days because of his suspicious appearance

https://ria.ru/20211202/vneshnost-1761789719.html

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A man from the Chinese city of Baicheng was handed over to the police five times due to his resemblance to an escaped criminal, according to the Global Times. Inmate named Zhu Xianjian escaped from prison on October 18. His capture was awarded a reward of 150,000 yuan, which eventually grew to 700,000. The townspeople began to actively participate in the search. This led to numerous calls to the police, as if this or that local resident had seen the criminal. Later it turned out that law enforcement agencies several times passed information about a man who outwardly looked extremely similar to the prisoner, right down to the same hairstyle. The fugitive was arrested on Sunday. In Chinese social networks, they sympathized with the unknown, who was mistaken for him, and advised him to continue wearing a card with personal data around his neck.

