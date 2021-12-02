https://ria.ru/20211202/vneshnost-1761789719.html
The man was handed over to the police five times in three days because of his suspicious appearance
The man was handed over to the police five times in three days because of his suspicious appearance – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
The man was handed over to the police five times in three days because of his suspicious appearance
A man from the Chinese city of Baicheng was handed over to the police five times because of his resemblance to an escaped criminal, writes Global Times. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T12: 22
2021-12-02T12: 22
2021-12-02T13: 19
in the world
China
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761791024_0:5:800:455_1920x0_80_0_0_6f3392565eba945b64faa477fe26fff1.jpg
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A man from the Chinese city of Baicheng was handed over to the police five times due to his resemblance to an escaped criminal, according to the Global Times. Inmate named Zhu Xianjian escaped from prison on October 18. His capture was awarded a reward of 150,000 yuan, which eventually grew to 700,000. The townspeople began to actively participate in the search. This led to numerous calls to the police, as if this or that local resident had seen the criminal. Later it turned out that law enforcement agencies several times passed information about a man who outwardly looked extremely similar to the prisoner, right down to the same hairstyle. The fugitive was arrested on Sunday. In Chinese social networks, they sympathized with the unknown, who was mistaken for him, and advised him to continue wearing a card with personal data around his neck.
https://ria.ru/20210716/sud-1741516324.html
https://ria.ru/20210906/tamozhenniki-1748886839.html
China
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761791024_30-0:670:480_1920x0_80_0_0_301dd76801f0787385f58e6097ed31ac.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, china
The man was handed over to the police five times in three days because of his suspicious appearance
A prisoner named Zhu Xianjian escaped from prison on October 18th. For his capture, a reward of 150 thousand yuan was appointed, which eventually grew to 700 thousand.
July 16, 12:36 pm
In Voronezh, the killer who confused the victim received 13 years in prison
The townspeople began to actively participate in the search. This led to numerous calls to the police, as if this or that local resident had seen the criminal.
Later it turned out that information about a man who outwardly looked extremely similar to a prisoner up to the same hairstyle was passed on to law enforcement agencies several times.
The fugitive was detained on Sunday. In Chinese social networks, they sympathized with the unknown, who was mistaken for him, and advised him to continue wearing a card with personal data around his neck.
September 6, 15:49
Two Lithuanian customs officers, checking the train, accidentally left for Russia