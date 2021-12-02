The Ministry of Health announced the issuance of certificates for COVID patients for a year – RBC

Photo: Evgeny Sinitsyn / XinHua / Global Look Press



New certificates of the transferred coronavirus in Russia are issued for a year. This was announced to RBC by the Assistant Minister of Health of Russia Alexei Kuznetsov.

“All new certificates are issued for this period. For the certificates of the transferred disease, issued earlier, now there is an extension of the validity period also up to 12 months from the day of recovery, “Kuznetsov said. He specified that this technical procedure will be completed in the near future, and all the necessary decisions have been made.

On November 26, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the validity period of certificates that confirm the fact of the COVID-19 disease will be automatically extended to one year. This applies to anyone who has had an illness in the past 12 months. “Therefore, one year from the date of recovery,” he said.

Prior to this, the QR code, which appears on the single portal of public services along with the certificate, was valid for those who had had coronavirus for only six months. In this case, the vaccination certificate is valid for a year.