The Ministry of Health announced the simplification of the rules for obtaining a medical withdrawal from vaccinations | News | News

They want to simplify the rules for obtaining a medical exemption from vaccination against coronavirus infection. This became known on Thursday, December 2.

The Russian Ministry of Health intends to solve this problem throughout the country by February 1, 2022, but Muscovites will be able to receive certificates from this Thursday, according to the Kommersant newspaper.

From February 1, the regions will have to send data on the presence of contraindications for vaccination among citizens to a single portal of public services. On the other hand, citizens will receive certificates in the form approved by the Ministry of Health.

But first, medical outbreaks will begin to be issued in Moscow according to the new algorithm. Here the technology for the formation of a digital register will be worked out before the whole country switches to it.

On November 10, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government called on all Russians who have no contraindications to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection. She drew attention to the fact that all vaccines registered in Russia are safe and effective.

Earlier that day, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center, Alexander Gintsburg, expressed the opinion that the COVID-19 vaccine should be included in the national vaccination schedule. The vaccination itself, according to the scientist, must be made mandatory.

Against the backdrop of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

