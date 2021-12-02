The Ministry of Health has extended the validity of the certificate of the transferred COVID-19

https://ria.ru/20211202/sertifikat-1761806870.html

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The validity of the certificate of the transferred COVID-19 is now a year from the date of recovery, Aleksey Kuznetsov, Assistant to the Minister of Health of Russia, told RIA Novosti. the procedure, it will be completed in the near future. All the necessary decisions have been made, “Kuznetsov assured. Previously, a certificate of a past illness was issued for six months. only 0.74 percent of the time.

