https://ria.ru/20211202/sertifikat-1761806870.html
The Ministry of Health has extended the validity of the certificate of the transferred COVID-19
The Ministry of Health has extended the validity of the certificate of the postponed COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
The Ministry of Health has extended the validity of the certificate of the transferred COVID-19
The validity period of the certificate of the transferred COVID-19 is now a year from the date of recovery, the Assistant to the Minister of Health of Russia told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T13: 33
2021-12-02T13: 33
2021-12-02T14: 19
society
coronavirus covid-19
spread of coronavirus
Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)
Mikhail Murashko
coronaviruses
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756420311_0:238:3072:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_f72b94f9c64d118a57d994694f4e07d3.jpg
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The validity of the certificate of the transferred COVID-19 is now a year from the date of recovery, Aleksey Kuznetsov, Assistant to the Minister of Health of Russia, told RIA Novosti. the procedure, it will be completed in the near future. All the necessary decisions have been made, “Kuznetsov assured. Previously, a certificate of a past illness was issued for six months. only 0.74 percent of the time.
https://ria.ru/20211130/sertifikat-1761557398.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756420311_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a4291d29bc2dca0f7a8d60b233d0f08a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, coronavirus covid-19, ministry of health of the russian federation (ministry of health of russia), mikhail murashko, coronaviruses, coronavirus in russia
The Ministry of Health has extended the validity of the certificate of the transferred COVID-19